Quotes of the week

November 23, 2020 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“Members of the Lumbee Tribe have waited decades for the federal recognition and rights they have for too long been denied.”</p> <p>— Rep. Dan Bishop, speaking about the U.S. House approving the Lumbee Recognition Act.</p>

“Members of the Lumbee Tribe have waited decades for the federal recognition and rights they have for too long been denied.”

— Rep. Dan Bishop, speaking about the U.S. House approving the Lumbee Recognition Act.

<p>“I’m sort of at a lost. We have a town charter and the charter specifies how we’re suppose to operate. I feel that we’re acting in good faith, but we’re acting out of order.”</p> <p>— Mayor Paul Davis, speaking during the Maxton Board of Commissioners’ recent debate of a proposal to increase the police chief’s salary.</p>

“I’m sort of at a lost. We have a town charter and the charter specifies how we’re suppose to operate. I feel that we’re acting in good faith, but we’re acting out of order.”

— Mayor Paul Davis, speaking during the Maxton Board of Commissioners’ recent debate of a proposal to increase the police chief’s salary.

<p>“That’s 53 families whose lives are going to be impacted by us making a different kind of effort.” </p> <p>— AJ Johnson, manager of NCWorks Career Center – Robeson County, speaking about virtual job fairs in Fairmont.</p>

“That’s 53 families whose lives are going to be impacted by us making a different kind of effort.”

— AJ Johnson, manager of NCWorks Career Center – Robeson County, speaking about virtual job fairs in Fairmont.

<p>“I’m looking forward to great things to happen in the school system with his vision and the board, you know, a lot of us working together.”</p> <p>— Craig Lowry, chairman of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County, speaking of the hiring of Freddie Williamson as schools superintendent.</p>

“I’m looking forward to great things to happen in the school system with his vision and the board, you know, a lot of us working together.”

— Craig Lowry, chairman of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County, speaking of the hiring of Freddie Williamson as schools superintendent.

