Even in 2020 there are reasons to give thanks

Thanksgiving is upon us.

It’s a day for people to pause, take a deep breath, gather with family and friends, eat too much, maybe watch some football, and be thankful for the good things in our lives and the blessings bestowed on us.

At least that’s what happens during a normal year.

But this is 2020, and very little about this year has been normal. It’s been plagued by a novel coronavirus that has led to lockdowns, the curtailing of certain liberties, the rise of fear and more than 200,000 deaths in the United States.

This is a year in which the norms have been replaced with stay-at-home orders and uncertainty. During a time when we should be celebrating life and the promise of tomorrow too many people are worried about being able to support their families, are fearful for loved ones at risk of dying if they contract COVID-19 and doubt the normalcy known before the pandemic will return.

As fall dashes toward winter and we hurtle toward Christmas, the annual days of rejoicing, the sounds of celebration are buffeted by voices raised in warning. While we try to fill our hearts with cheer and our ears with strains of merry music, we are urged to turn our backs on holiday traditions, to stay home and look forward to a new normal in the months to come.

Let’s pause for a question: Has anyone explained what this “new normal” will be? Perhaps we should be asking our elected and social leaders.

Back on point.

In a world made dark and scary by the fog of pandemic-related pain and restriction it’s hard for many of us to find anything for which we should be thankful.

Or is it?

Look around. Start inside your home. Take a good look at the people sharing that home with you. Be thankful for them.

Yes, after months of enforced closeness some of you may want to scream in frustration. If that’s what it takes, go into a bedroom, lock the door and scream into a pillow. Then put the pillow down, leave the bedroom and look at your family with calm mind and heart. Perhaps then you will see the blessing that is your family, see them for the source of joy and happy memories they are.

After doing this look beyond your home. Push aside the doubt and fear that have cast a shadow over your soul and see that you live in a society build on hard work and courage in a country founded on the concepts of personal responsibility and liberty. Given there are a little more than 7 billion people in the world and only about 328 million of them live in the USA, the fact that you live in this country is a stroke of statistical good fortune.

Let your family and your country be the starting points for finding more reasons to be thankful.

Let your family be a source of strength, a reason not to give in to despair and to not surrender to the voices of fear and the forces that seem determined to keep you huddled fearfully in your home.

And let the country in which you live be a source of hope. It may not be perfect, but it is the greatest country on Earth. During its history America has faced greater threats than those amassed before it now, and has prevailed.

Give thanks. Never lose hope and know that as long as we stand together we will come out of the current darkness stronger and better than ever before.