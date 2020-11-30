Quotes of the week

November 30, 2020 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“This decision was made due to the small number of students utilizing this resource.”</p> <p>— Gordon Burnette, Public Schools of Robeson County’s spokesman, speaking about the district suspending the availability of its bus-mounted mobile internet hot spots.</p>

<p>“My main safety tip is to not travel. However, if you are going to travel, wear a face-covering over the nose and mouth at all times except when eating or drinking.”</p> <p>— Dr. Eugene Nor, chief medical officer at Robeson Health Care Corporation, speaking about travel and preventing the spread of COVID-19 during the Thanksgiving holiday.</p>

<p>“We want the customers to know that we are trying to make it as safe as possible for them.”</p> <p>— Chelsea Biggs, manager of Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton, speaking about Black Friday shopping at the mall. </p>

<p>“Given the vaccination schedule, we should be about at the mid-point of the pandemic — however, this is no time to loosen vigilance.”</p> <p>Bill Smith, Robeson County Health Department director, speaking about COVID-19 cases in the county.</p>

