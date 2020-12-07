Quotes of the week

“While wireless connectivity is important for everyone, it is critical in rural areas, especially as people need to keep themselves and their families connected during the pandemic.”
— State Rep. Brenden Jones, speaking about AT&T building a new cell tower near Marietta.
“We’re a small town, so we have not been able to virtually work from home. We don’t have enough staff to interchange our employees like the bigger towns have been doing, so we’ve been working this whole time.”
— Red Springs Town Manager David Ashburn, speaking about the Board of Commissioners approving pandemic-related hazard pay for board members and town employees.
“Today we are declaring war on drug dealers.”
— Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott, speaking about the formation of a Tri-County Community Impact Team Task Force, comprised of law enforcement personnel from Robeson, Bladen and Columbus counties.
“I want to encourage people to shop local and shop small because its those local business that are supporting the community.”
Peyton Guimbellot, owner of Belle Boutique in downtown Lumberton, speaking about people doing their Christmas shopping at locally owned businesses.
