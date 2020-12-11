New-look county Board of Commissioners raises possibilities

Someone who had been away from Robeson County for a few months, and had not been paying attention to current events, would have seen something completely different if Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting was his or her first stop upon returning. That someone would have been surprised, or shocked, depending on his or her personal and political beliefs. Seeing the commissioners seated at the arching table in the county administrative building, that someone, depending on his or her mindset, might have been filled with dread, or hope.

What the journeyman would have seen is a Board of Commissioners unlike any before it: four men and four women seated together to conduct Robeson County’s business. The uniqueness didn’t end there. The board now has two Republican members, something of note given the Democratic Party has had a political stranglehold on Robeson County for many, many years. Five of the eight sitting commissioners have joined the board since 2018.

But most significant is the fact that the offices of the board’s chairman and vice chairman now are occupied by women: Faline Dial and Pauline Campbell respectively.

Dial remarked Monday about the change in the board’s composition.

“I came on this board two years ago and it looked very different than it does tonight,” she said. “With that difference comes new perspectives, it comes with new attitudes, it comes with new ideas, and it comes, for me, with new expectations and excitement about what the future holds.”

Whether or not your typical Robeson County resident will view the new-look board with excitement coursing through his or her veins remains a question that may never be answered with any certainty. But, it’s easy to imagine there exists belief in the idea of new perspectives, ideas and attitudes among the current crop of commissioners.

There may even be seeds of hope in the minds of some county residents; hope that the commissioners can come together and work toward economic progress and social unity.

But, as it is in a fishing boat on the Lumber River, a goal is reached only if everyone is rowing in the same direction. Whether or not the commissioners can pull this county in the same direction remains to be seen.

No disrespect to the commissioners, but even if all eight of them have similar lofty goals they may have different views on how to reach those goals. Therein lies the possibility of dissension, disarray and dysfunction. And no one can argue that there are not various backgrounds and a multitude of beliefs forged from life experiences represented on the board.

So the question becomes: Can the commissioners learn to talk with each other rather than at each other and find a common, positive path toward goals that benefit the county as a whole? We shall see.

Personality is the bane of political endeavor. Clashing personalities can derail even the best intentions.

And there can be no denying that politics is a powerful drive behind how the commissioners got to the board and what they hope to accomplish. Compromise is the engine that runs successful governance.

So they next question is: Can the current members of the Board of Commissioners compromise for the greater good? Again, we shall see.

In the meantime, we shall watch and hope that brighter days and a better future are before us.