Quotes of the week

December 14, 2020 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“I came on this board two years ago and it looked very different than it does tonight.”</p> <p>— Faline Dial, speaking after the swearing in of new officers and members to the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.</p>

<p>“Your kids were here with you this Thanksgiving. I cannot take the responsibility of sending kids back and they’re not here next Thanksgiving.”</p> <p>— Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education Chairman Craig Lowry, speaking before the school board voted to delay allowing in-person education.</p>

<p>“We believe it’s going to be a project that’s going to be able to attract a lot of new business and industry.”</p> <p>— Channing Jones, Robeson County’s Economic Development director, speaking about the awarding of a $3.7 million grant for the development of an industrial park at interstates 74 and 95.</p>

<p>“I can’t overstate how important this grant is to our town and the region.”</p> <p>— Pembroke Mayor Greg Cummings, speaking about the awarding of a $6.4 million grant to fund wastewater infrastructure improvements.</p>

