Quotes of the week

December 21, 2020 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“I am very pleased, appreciative and very proud to say that due to efforts of our faculty, our staff and our students, Robeson Community College was able to complete the semester without shutting down the campus.”</p> <p>— Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler, speaking about the challenges of the preceding academic semester.</p>

“I am very pleased, appreciative and very proud to say that due to efforts of our faculty, our staff and our students, Robeson Community College was able to complete the semester without shutting down the campus.”

— Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler, speaking about the challenges of the preceding academic semester.

<p>“We ought to at least give them something.”</p> <p>— Commissioner Terry Evans, speaking before the Fairmont Board of Commissioners voted to give full- and part-time employees bonuses.</p>

“We ought to at least give them something.”

— Commissioner Terry Evans, speaking before the Fairmont Board of Commissioners voted to give full- and part-time employees bonuses.

<p>“I’m terribly disappointed.”</p> <p>— Ousted Town Manager Roosevelt Henegan, speaking after the Maxton Board of Commissioners voted to fire him.</p>

“I’m terribly disappointed.”

— Ousted Town Manager Roosevelt Henegan, speaking after the Maxton Board of Commissioners voted to fire him.

<p>“Black Friday has arrived. Robeson County’s efforts to fraternize over Thanksgiving yielded an amazing return.”</p> <p>— Health Department Director Bill Smith, speaking about Robeson County recording the worst seven-day period in terms of new cases and deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began.</p>

“Black Friday has arrived. Robeson County’s efforts to fraternize over Thanksgiving yielded an amazing return.”

— Health Department Director Bill Smith, speaking about Robeson County recording the worst seven-day period in terms of new cases and deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“I am very pleased, appreciative and very proud to say that due to efforts of our faculty, our staff and our students, Robeson Community College was able to complete the semester without shutting down the campus.”

— Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler, speaking about the challenges of the preceding academic semester.

“We ought to at least give them something.”

— Commissioner Terry Evans, speaking before the Fairmont Board of Commissioners voted to give full- and part-time employees bonuses.

“I’m terribly disappointed.”

— Ousted Town Manager Roosevelt Henegan, speaking after the Maxton Board of Commissioners voted to fire him.

“Black Friday has arrived. Robeson County’s efforts to fraternize over Thanksgiving yielded an amazing return.”

— Health Department Director Bill Smith, speaking about Robeson County recording the worst seven-day period in terms of new cases and deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began.