Quotes of the week

“Tell the kids all is good. Merry Christmas.”
— Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, writing on Facebook about the capture of Mr. Grinch.
“Either before or after we swear in the new Congress, I promise my colleagues this place will come to a grinding halt, and we will take it up through regular order, the Lumbee Recognition Act.”
— Sen. Richard Burr, speaking about reintroducing the Lumbee Recognition act after the 117th Congress convenes.
“With the establishment of the new Heritage Center and the support programs provided, we are honoring the vision of our founders to have an impact not only today but for generations to come.”
— Robin Gary Cummings, chancellor of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, speaking about a $1.5 million grant that will be used to create an American Indian Heritage Center.
“It’s a collective effort and I’m here to do what I need to do in a leadership role to help make it successful.”
— Lumberton City Council member Owen Thomas, speaking about being chosen president of the Robeson County Humane Society’s board of directors.
“Tell the kids all is good. Merry Christmas.”
— Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, writing on Facebook about the capture of Mr. Grinch.
“Either before or after we swear in the new Congress, I promise my colleagues this place will come to a grinding halt, and we will take it up through regular order, the Lumbee Recognition Act.”
— Sen. Richard Burr, speaking about reintroducing the Lumbee Recognition act after the 117th Congress convenes.
“With the establishment of the new Heritage Center and the support programs provided, we are honoring the vision of our founders to have an impact not only today but for generations to come.”
— Robin Gary Cummings, chancellor of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, speaking about a $1.5 million grant that will be used to create an American Indian Heritage Center.
“It’s a collective effort and I’m here to do what I need to do in a leadership role to help make it successful.”
— Lumberton City Council member Owen Thomas, speaking about being chosen president of the Robeson County Humane Society’s board of directors.