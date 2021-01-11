Quotes of the week

January 11, 2021
<p>“We got so many potholes in our roads that it’s ridiculous.”</p> <p>— Commissioner Tom Taylor, speaking during the Jan. 4 Board of Commissioners meeting about improving road conditions in Robeson County.</p>

<p>“We find money to pass out raises, and I feel like we should find money to award these individuals.”</p> <p>— Red Springs Commissioner Murray McKeithan, speaking about giving hazard pay to former town employees who were employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.</p>

<p>“We are urging our community to evaluate their health care needs to determine the most appropriate place from which to seek care at this time.”</p> <p>— Jason Cox, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief operating officer, speaking about the hospital being at full capacity.</p>

<p>“I have planned to retire around this time for years.”</p> <p>— Judge Judith Milsap Daniels, speaking about her stepping down as Robeson County’s chief District Court judge.</p>

