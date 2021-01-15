Demolition of Ramada Inn will end dark saga, open brighter chapter

A saga that began as Hurricane Matthew was battering Robeson County is coming to an end. A time window for the beginning of demolition of the old Ramada Inn on Kahn Drive has been announced, and it is near.
Public Works Director Rob Armstrong told Lumberton City Council members on Wednesday that crews will start tearing down what has become an eyesore and a safety hazard the week of Jan. 25, if weather and other factors don’t change the plan.
The building has stood unused for more than four years. Its windows have stared empty at traffic rushing north and south along Interstate 95. Its walls have stood in mute testimony to the fury of storms and the corrosive touch of time. As it decayed, the structure became the target of vandals, a haven for the homeless seeking shelter from rain and winter’s cold, and the site of multiple fires.
More than that, the crumbling edifice clearly visible from I-95 and Roberts Avenue is an unwanted monument to the destruction and misery visited upon Robeson County in 2016. With its final demise, a reminder of dark times will be gone. Some of the county’s residents will feel a sad weight lifted from their hearts when the last bit of debris spawned by the demolition project is hauled away.
Then opens a new saga for the piece of prized property. This story will be about economic growth, complete with the promise of jobs and more tax revenue that can be used to pay for county needs, human and otherwise.
Property owner Harry Jhala had to abandon the Ramada Inn after Hurricane Matthew struck because his insurance did not cover the damages. Now he sees coming a day when the site is elevated above flood level and prepped and he can pursue his plan to build two hotels and three restaurants on the property.
Of course, it could take years for Jhala to complete his business plan. Only time will tell.
In the meantime, residents and motorists on the interstate can watch as a piece of business property is reclaimed, repurposed and reborn. The curious and the invested can try to envision what the finished product will look like and what it will offer.
Others will watch only to see how long it will take to get the new businesses open to the public.
However long it takes, one should acknowledge that what rises from the wreckage of the old Ramada Inn will be a monument to Jhala’s determination to see something productive built on the land. When that is done, walk the site and listen attentively. You might hear the new walls singing of a victory over Mother Nature and the successful navigation of a maze of government regulation and bureaucracy that stood between a business owner and what he wanted to accomplish.
Walk around the new buildings, look at the windows and maybe you will see in the gleaming glass a vision of a brighter future for all involved in the economic feat, for the Town of Lumberton and the people of Robeson County.
The preceding paragraphs could be viewed as an exercise in hyperbole. But, they don’t hide basic truths. And those truths are: the City of Lumberton continues to move forward economically and a reminder of a bad time is about to be excised from our souls.