Quotes of the week

I used to believe that the hardest part of growing old were the aches and pains, and being unable to do the things you once could as well as you once could.

I’ve learned it’s not — at least not for me.

The hardest part of growing old is that friends and family advance in age with you, and you watch helplessly as time does its work on their health, and your heart leaks as they leave us.

My heart broke on the first day of 2021, the year things were supposed to get better, and although I have lost several good buddies in recent years, this is the first time I have written about one. That tells you what I thought of Danny Wade Lassiter, who checked off a lot of friendship boxes for me, including his self-deprecating sense of humor.

I know I am going to miss DL because I was already missing him before he left without notice.

There was a time that we played golf several times a week with other buddies he has now joined in a heavenly fivesome — David Richardson, Frank McGrath Jr., Walter Hewitt and Stuart Jones — but DL took his clubs to Fairmont and mine gathered dust for about 15 years. I can’t — and this both saddens and angers me — remember the last time we teed it up together.

DL was a pretty good golfer, actually he was a pretty good athlete, a standout pitcher at Lumberton High who flirted with playing professional baseball. My guess is DL and I played golf together more than a thousand times, and he beat me a couple of times I know. God, please allow DL to read that.

Danny had a trigger-happy temper on the golf course, and although I was longer off the tee box, he could definitely get more air time with a club toss. More than once I saw him toss a club in an effort to dislodge one already stuck in a tree.

The go-to golf story is when DL, after three-putting No. 16 at Pinecrest CC, got into a wrestling match with an E-Z-Go steering wheel and liberated it from its mount. Danny somehow maneuvered the cart to the 17th tee, exited it with the steering wheel, scorecard attached, cradled in his arms and with his signature sheepish grin asked everyone their score on No. 16. The steering wheel for a time was mounted in the pro shop.

Danny was never one to boast, and I cannot remember him ever sharing stories about his baseball exploits. But I vividly remember this: It was the mid-90s as I was working at The Fayetteville Observer when Danny called me after the first round of the county golf championship, played at Scothurst GC that year.

“Donnie, I shot a 66 and I am leading the tournament,” he told me. “Figured you would want to interview me and get a photo.”

He enjoyed that dig and many others at my expense, which was another box checked. But my No. 1 comeback of all time was at Danny’s expense, and came when he tried to give me the business about a FootJoy golf hat I was wearing, calling it ugly and asking what the FJ stood for. I can’t say what I told him the F stood for, but I did say the J was silent and stood for Danny. It was the rare moment he was speechless.

Danny was a fan of the North Carolina Tar Heels, another box checked, and it was he who in 1990 invited me to join a fantasy baseball league in Fairmont called the Ashpole League, where I met a legion of new buddies who are now old friends.

Danny, without fail, would be the first to finish the draft and almost always dead last in the league standings, sparing me that indignity. As I would tell him when he wrapped up the draft ahead of everyone else, “At least you didn’t put in a lot of effort in coming in last.” Patience was not among his virtues.

When we gather in Fairmont in early April to draft this year’s team there will be another empty chair. I guess last place will now be mine. I will suggest a trophy for finishing last with Danny’s name on it.

While I don’t know the last time Danny and I played golf, I do remember the last time I saw him. Danny was a fan of my cat Boots, and purchased a book I wrote in which Boots makes fun of me, which is likely the reason Danny bought it. He also bought some Boots T-shirts, and did a pretty good sales job where he worked, because he would call me on occasion and ask that I deliver a couple. He would always ask for a commission.

That day he kidded me that I not only was an old man with a cat, but that I had written a book about it and was hocking T-shirts.

I’m glad our last laugh was his — and that it was on me.