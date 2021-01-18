Quotes of the week

<p>“The reason we’re trying to do this is that elections are very costly.”</p> <p>— Rowland Mayor Michelle Shooter, speaking about the town seeking General Assembly approval to change the section of the town charter regarding filling board vacancies.</p>

<p>“I think in February we’ll have a better understanding. I just think the 16th will work good for us.”</p> <p>— Mike Smith, Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education vice chairman, speaking about the school board deciding to allow students to return to the classrooms on Feb. 16.</p>

<p>“That will take quite some time to tear down the structure. Hauling it off will be quite the task, too. But we hope to start Jan. 25.”</p> <p>— City of Lumberton Public Works Director Rob Armstrong, speaking about the pending demolition of the Ramada Inn on Kahn Drive.</p>

<p>“They just want me to heal and rest up.”</p> <p>— Fairmont police Officer Zackary Hunt, speaking about coming home after spending about two weeks in a hospital being treated for injuries suffered during a vehicle pursuit.</p>

