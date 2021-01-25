Quotes of the week

January 25, 2021 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“I have always been a leader, never been a follower.”</p> <p>— Terry Evans, speaking about his intention to seek reelection to the Fairmont Board of Commissioners.</p>

<p>“We are about two business days ahead of our original start date, which was Monday, Jan. 25.”</p> <p>— Lumberton City Public Works Director Rob Armstrong, speaking about starting the demolition of the old Ramada Inn on Kahn Dive in Lumberton on Thursday.</p>

<p>“I think it’s gonna benefit the community with support groups like that praying for the officers and the community here. I think it’s a good thing. It’s a good thing for us.”</p> <p>— Lumberton Chief of Police Mike McNeill, speaking about a meeting with members of Ministers for Justice.</p>

“I feel that President Biden has laid out good plans for the country and I feel like he will carry out what is in the best interest of the country.”

— Pearlean Revels, chair of the Robeson County Democratic Party, speaking about the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

