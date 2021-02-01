Quotes of the week

“We have identified several new locations where making this simple traffic pattern change will dramatically lower the risk for serious crashes.”
— Grady Hunt, N.C. Board of Transportation member, speaking about traffic safety improvements planned for Robeson County.
“This would be for the population that is able to ambulate into the clinic site.”
— Robeson County Health Department Director Bill Smith, speaking about a walk-in second-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic in operation Friday and Saturday.
“We are confident our new policy balances patient/family needs while protecting everyone against community spread.”
— Jason Cox, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief operating officer, speaking about changes to hospital visitation policies.
“As the only American Indian serving in the North Carolina General Assembly, I’m excited about potential legislation that may come before the committee on issues that are of a concern to American Indian communities and urban organizations.”
— State Rep. Charles Graham, speaking about being selected to serve as a co-chairman on the newly formed Federal Relations and American Indian Affairs Committee.
