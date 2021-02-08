Quotes of the week

February 8, 2021 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“It’s gonna be a great thing. I’ll just be glad when we can get it in here to our people.”</p> <p>— Commissioner Tom Taylor, speaking about Robeson County’s application for grant money to pay for the expansion of internet access in the county.</p>

<p>“We are very pleased with this new supply of vaccine and encourage the community to take advantage of its availability.”</p> <p>— Jason Cox, UNC Health Southeastern’s vice president and chief operating officer, speaking about the health care system receiving a shipment of 1,300 first-dose COVID-19 vaccine.</p>

<p>“Regardless of what we decide, that’s going to be an option.”</p> <p>— Board Chairman Craig Lowry, speaking about the county Board of Education maintaining the remote learning option even if the board votes to allow students to return to the classroom.</p>

<p>“Besides the unfortunate deaths, things are trending in the right way in many categories.”</p> <p>— Robeson County Health Department Director Bill Smith, speaking after reporting that the number deaths in the county related to COVID-19 recently reached 201.</p>

***

***

***

