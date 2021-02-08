Quotes of the week

“It’s gonna be a great thing. I’ll just be glad when we can get it in here to our people.”
— Commissioner Tom Taylor, speaking about Robeson County’s application for grant money to pay for the expansion of internet access in the county.
“We are very pleased with this new supply of vaccine and encourage the community to take advantage of its availability.”
— Jason Cox, UNC Health Southeastern’s vice president and chief operating officer, speaking about the health care system receiving a shipment of 1,300 first-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
“Regardless of what we decide, that’s going to be an option.”
— Board Chairman Craig Lowry, speaking about the county Board of Education maintaining the remote learning option even if the board votes to allow students to return to the classroom.
“Besides the unfortunate deaths, things are trending in the right way in many categories.”
— Robeson County Health Department Director Bill Smith, speaking after reporting that the number deaths in the county related to COVID-19 recently reached 201.
“It’s gonna be a great thing. I’ll just be glad when we can get it in here to our people.”
— Commissioner Tom Taylor, speaking about Robeson County’s application for grant money to pay for the expansion of internet access in the county.
***
“We are very pleased with this new supply of vaccine and encourage the community to take advantage of its availability.”
— Jason Cox, UNC Health Southeastern’s vice president and chief operating officer, speaking about the health care system receiving a shipment of 1,300 first-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
***
“Regardless of what we decide, that’s going to be an option.”
— Board Chairman Craig Lowry, speaking about the county Board of Education maintaining the remote learning option even if the board votes to allow students to return to the classroom.
***
“Besides the unfortunate deaths, things are trending in the right way in many categories.”
— Robeson County Health Department Director Bill Smith, speaking after reporting that the number deaths in the county related to COVID-19 recently reached 201.