If you see a coyote in your neighborhood don’t panic and leave it alone

As if the past 11 months hasn’t given us enough to worry about, now coyotes are being seen in Lumberton.

It’s understandable if anyone who has lived in Robeson County in general and Lumberton in particular for more than a day or two greets this news with something akin to boredom. Seeing wildlife not normally seen in urban areas wandering through residential neighborhoods is becoming more common.

Anyone remember the black bear seen in Tanglewood a few years ago?

How many times have you been driving in a neighborhood with a wooded boundary and seen deer crossing the street in order to continue their trek through the sheltering trees?

Robeson County is blessed with tens of thousands of acres of woodland. And that land is home to myriad wild creatures. Most are harmless. Some aren’t.

Ask anyone who fishes or hunts in Robeson County regularly they will tell you the list of critters who aren’t harmless includes alligators, bobcats and the odd panther, among others.

Yes. Virginia, panthers have been seen or heard in Robeson County. If over the years you haven’t heard a panther’s cry at night you either live too close to an urban area or you haven’t been paying attention.

And yes, Virginia, some of the wild things in the woods and swamps of Robeson County can hurt you, or worse — and that includes deer if you bother one and/or get too close, so don’t do that.

But, there is a golden rule for interaction with wild creatures: You don’t bother them; they won’t bother you.

This rule can be confirmed by any of the anglers or hunters mentioned above, or by just about anyone who spends an appreciable amount of time enjoying the wonders of nature.

As for why coyotes and other creatures — think possums, rabbits, deer, fox, bear, etc. — are finding their way into our neighborhoods, the reason is simple. There are more and more humans and they need more and more homes. This means more encroachment on wildlife habitat.

It’s an old story and a growing problem the solution for which is hard to find.

In the meantime, let’s circle back to coyotes and the golden rule. Granted, by the time this journalistic exercise hits the streets of Robeson County the coyotes may have moved on to a friendlier environment.

And moving is what they are doing as they search for food. It’s winter and food is harder to find. So the coyotes increase their hunting range.

The coyotes also are on the move for mates. Its coyote mating season.

“So, what?” you ask.

Think about it. How agitated do you get when you’re hungry and desperate for love?

Coyotes aren’t particularly dangerous to humans on a normal basis, but this is a time of hunger and sexual excitement for them, which makes them more likely to lash out if approached and bothered.

So, remember the golden rule.

At the same time be wary when you’re outdoors. If you see one, stay calm, walk back indoors and report the sighting to Animal Control. If you’re really nice, alert your neighbors.

And while coyotes present no real danger to humans — if you leave them alone — small pets are another matter. Keep an eye on your cats and small dogs.

Still, there’s no reason to grab the shotgun, rifle or bow if you see a coyote moving along your back fence. Be calm. Be kind. Be understanding. Remember they were here first, and they’re just passing through.