Cooper proclamation inserts new twist in COVID-19 vaccine saga

The Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education decides to allow students to return to the classrooms on Tuesday and on Wednesday Gov. Roy Cooper declares teachers and all other public school employees can start jumping to the head of the COVID-19 vaccination lines starting Feb. 24.
One can almost see the governor throwing up his hands in exasperation and saying something along the lines of, “It’s over now! If the people in Robeson County are finally letting the kids come back to school there’s no reason not to let teachers get vaccinated ahead of everyone else.”
Of course that’s not true, maybe. No, it’s more like Cooper saw the Republicans were going to successfully ram through the General Assembly legislation mandating all public schools start offering at least partial in-person instruction and realized he was on shaky political ground. He could either veto the bill when it got to his desk and risk public anger and political damage or he could do something to snatch at least a small win in the get-students-back-in-the-classrooms arena.
Now, here’s the question: Can all PSRC employees be vaccinated before in-person learning begins March 1?
Realistically speaking, no.
Why? It’s a matter of numbers.
The school district employees about 6,000 people, probably more. As of Feb. 2, UNC Health Southeastern had administered only 5,034 vaccines, and the county Health Department had put vaccine in the arms of 5,954 people.
Remember, the first vaccinations were administered in Robeson County on Dec. 17, 2020. It took us almost two months to vaccinate 11,028 people.
Given the supply problems it would be hard to conceive of Robeson County receiving 6,000 doses in the next two weeks, allocating them all to PSRC employees and administering them between now and March 1.
On a related note, state Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen has said counties have two more weeks to continue prioritizing residents age 65 years or older before they start opening up vaccinations to educators and staff.
If that pronouncement didn’t make vaccination providers across the state hang their heads in exhausted resignation, nothing will. And it’s not as if the Cohen-Cooper combo didn’t find a way to make the job of vaccinating people in order of priority more problematic. They decided that people who show up to be vaccinated and say they are teachers or school employees don’t need to present identification.
Confused? You have a right to be. People getting vaccinated have been told since the process started they must show an insurance card and state-issued identification before they receive the shot.
“Obviously, you’re gonna rely somewhat on people’s honesty,” Cooper said Wednesday.
Seriously?
In a situation where the elderly will be pushed out of line in favor of school personnel we’re supposed to rely solely on the honesty of people who show up and say they work for the school system?
Yeah, no. Not everyone is honest, and some of them are desperate to get vaccinated and willing to take a shot meant for someone else.
There’s only so much vaccine to go around. Let’s not risk it going where it shouldn’t go. Let’s set up PSRC-employee-only vaccine events and have administrators standing there with rosters demanding the people in line produce an ID.