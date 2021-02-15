Quotes of the week

February 15, 2021 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“Even during a pandemic and enrollment challenges across the system, we were able to have a very successful fall semester budgetarily.”</p> <p>— Patrena Elliott, Robeson Community College’s vice president of Instruction and Student Support Services, speaking about the college successfully weathering the pandemic.</p>

“Even during a pandemic and enrollment challenges across the system, we were able to have a very successful fall semester budgetarily.”

— Patrena Elliott, Robeson Community College’s vice president of Instruction and Student Support Services, speaking about the college successfully weathering the pandemic.

<p>“We are certainly pleased and certainly relieved.”</p> <p>— City Manager Wayne Horne, speaking about Lumberton being awarded a $3.1 million grant to fund the construction of a floodgate system in southwest Lumberton.</p>

“We are certainly pleased and certainly relieved.”

— City Manager Wayne Horne, speaking about Lumberton being awarded a $3.1 million grant to fund the construction of a floodgate system in southwest Lumberton.

<p>“We’re going back to the drawing board.”</p> <p>— Harry Jhala, property owner and developer, speaking about plans to develop the site of the old Ramada Inn on Kahn Drive in Lumberton.</p>

“We’re going back to the drawing board.”

— Harry Jhala, property owner and developer, speaking about plans to develop the site of the old Ramada Inn on Kahn Drive in Lumberton.

“Even during a pandemic and enrollment challenges across the system, we were able to have a very successful fall semester budgetarily.”

— Patrena Elliott, Robeson Community College’s vice president of Instruction and Student Support Services, speaking about the college successfully weathering the pandemic.

***

“If you don’t have the teachers, you’re not gonna have the kids. We’re here to make sure that they are completely secure and they’re comfortable with wanting to come back right here.”

— Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education member Dwayne Smith, speaking about teachers returning to the classrooms on Tuesday.

***

“We are certainly pleased and certainly relieved.”

— City Manager Wayne Horne, speaking about Lumberton being awarded a $3.1 million grant to fund the construction of a floodgate system in southwest Lumberton.

***

“We’re going back to the drawing board.”

— Harry Jhala, property owner and developer, speaking about plans to develop the site of the old Ramada Inn on Kahn Drive in Lumberton.