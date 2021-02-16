Parents, guardians must always question, challenge changes to what’s being taught their children

The social studies standards approved Feb. 4 by the North Carolina Board of Education are coming to Public Schools of Robeson County classrooms in the fall, whether you like it or not.

And apparently a lot of people don’t like them, five members of the state board who voted against them. The board also was presented with an online petition containing the signatures of more than 30,000 people who opposed the standards. It seems the opposition board members and petition signers consider the standards anti-American, anti-capitalist and anti-democratic.

Supporters say the K-12 standards will have teachers discuss racism, discrimination and the perspectives of marginalized groups. They will guide teachers in classroom discussions of the nation’s accomplishments and failings.

We’re not here to argue the merits of the new standards. That debate already has taken place. They are coming to a classroom near you this fall, and there is precious little anyone can do about it if they were so inclined to try.

The point is curriculums change. They are altered and updated to reflect advancements in knowledge, seismic shifts in cultural norms and, yes, the beliefs and agenda of whomever holds the reins of political power.

Anyone who was attending public schools in the 1960s and 1970s should remember the arguments about “revisionist history.” Proponents argued children needed to be taught a more truthful and unvarnished version of American history, not one that depicted the country’s past in glowing, glorious terms. Opponents decried what they saw as an anti-American movement.

And just a couple years ago there was a push to use classrooms to eliminate “toxic masculinity,” the notion that male children needed to be taught that being male didn’t grant them the right of social dominance and inherent aggression leads to sexism, racism and any number of other “isms” that are damaging to themselves and society as a whole.

Again, not here to debate the right or wrong of the war on masculinity.

What needs to be debated every time it happens are changes to what is being taught our children. Parents and guardians should have a say in what students are learning. Granted, they did challenge the new social studies standards — 30,000 signatures on petition — but to no avail. However, that debate was at the state level, where the political air is thinner and the powers that be tend to act as if they can’t hear the voices of the people.

The air is thicker at the local level, and the people have easier access to school board members, administrators and teachers. And that access should be used whenever someone suggests a “new way” of teaching a subject.

Remember, the captive audiences in classrooms are your children. Question if you don’t understand what is happening. Argue if you disagree. Find others who have the same questions and arguments and take them to school board meetings and district offices so the questions can be asked and the arguments made. Attend parent/teacher organization meetings so you can educate yourselves, and make your voices heard.

No change in educational policy or course of study should be initiated without a parent or guardian asking what’s happening and why.

Never be silent. Our children’s minds are at stake.