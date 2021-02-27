Motorists need to drive safely as buses again take to roadways

On Monday Robeson County motorists will see something they haven’t seen for almost 12 months: school buses on the roads.

It’s understandable if, after such a long lull in sharing the streets and highways with the bright yellow motorized conveyances, some drivers are little unsure about what to do if they happen to meet one. If you are one of them, please, consult a state driver’s manual, or ask someone who knows what the rules are.

Also remember another important point as you approach a stopped bus, the children getting on and off also haven’t done this in a while. They may be a little rusty when it comes to proper conduct and safety rules. They also may be a little confused, and hence, inattentive.

Part of the confusion, if it exists, will be a product of the children being presented with a new educational reality — the move from online classes to in-person learning — wrapped in a hybrid schedule that has each student attending class only two days a week and long-distance learning three days a week.

Even the best of us might wake up those first few days uncertain if it’s a go-to-school day or a stay-at-home day.

The point is there’s going to be a period of adjustment for all of us. So, drive carefully, and be mindful of the buses and the children getting on and off of them.

In other schools-reopening news, Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on Friday a bill to mandate the reopening of all North Carolina public schools. In his veto message, Cooper restated his belief that students learn best in the classroom.

One could say the governor chose a funny way to display that belief.

Cooper also said Senate Bill 37 “falls short in two critical areas. First, it allows students in middle and high school to go back into the classroom in violation of NC Department of Health and Human Services and CDC health guidelines. Second, it hinders local and state officials from protecting students and teachers during an emergency.”

He went on to say the bill threatens public health as the state is trying to “emerge from the pandemic.”

Cooper’s action does little except set up a showdown between his Democratic administration and a General Assembly controlled by Republicans who will try to override the veto, if for no other reason than to show they can hand the governor a political defeat.

But, there’s no guarantee that a veto override effort will succeed. The Democrats in the General Assembly will contest the effort, and there’s little reason to believe they can’t win.

Given that, there is a chance the Republicans will let the veto stand and move on to greener legislative pastures. But, that’s hardly likely.

So buckle up, sports fans. This could be a wild and bumpy ride through the halls of state government.

And all the political wrangling in Raleigh may be for nothing. Public school districts throughout North Carolina appear to have grown tired of waiting for their elected state leaders to make a decision on reopening schools and are doing it on their own.

The Public Schools of Robeson County is one such district. The PSRC, as have other districts, opted for a hybrid schedule, but that was the safest route for getting students back in the classrooms.

And as a result of the PSRC’s action motorists must once again share roadways with school buses.

Drive safely, please.