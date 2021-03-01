Quotes of the week

March 1, 2021 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“Both of these bills were requested by the respective towns. Hopefully they will pass very soon.”</p> <p>— Sen. Danny Britt speaking about the filing of a state Senate bill that changes the charter of two Robeson County municipalities.</p>

<p>“If you don’t, you’re putting it off another year.”</p> <p>— Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education Chairman Craig Lowry speaking about funding the Red Springs Athletic Complex.</p>

<p>“Our superintendent, Board of Education, and SPHS Principal Jason Suggs will revisit the situation with health officials to determine if the return of students needs to be extended.”</p> <p>— Gordon Burnette, spokesman for the Public Schools of Robeson County, speaking about the return of students to St. Pauls High School being delayed because of COVID-19 outbreaks at the school.</p>

“Everything is going to be safe. We’re going to make it as safe as absolutely possible.”

— Owen Thomas, Lumberton City Council member and president of the Robeson Road Runners, speaking about Saturday’s Rumba on the Lumber event.

