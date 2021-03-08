Quotes of the week

March 8, 2021 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“We’re still really trying to find the best places to put wells.”</p> <p>— Rob Armstrong, Lumberton Public Works Department director, speaking about the city being awarded more than $2.3 million to move three wells out of a floodplain.</p>

<p>“It is much-needed, but there is still a lot of work to do.”</p> <p>— Red Springs Commissioner Duron Burney, speaking about town residents doing their part in clearing roadways of litter.</p>

<p>“The demolition of this property demonstrates to the community that violence and illegal drug activity will not be tolerated.”</p> <p>— Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, speaking about the demolition of a home on Jefferson Road in Maxton after a nuisance abatement case ruling was issued.</p>

<p>“I am just so happy to see these guys get some new equipment.”</p> <p>— Retired firefighter and Lumberton City Councilman John Carroll, speaking about the Lumberton Fire Department obtaining a new pumper truck and service truck.</p>

