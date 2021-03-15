Quotes of the week

“We’re not a residential campus so we do rely on self reporting, but we’ve been consistent throughout the tenure of this pandemic.”
— Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler, speaking about the campus’ low number of COVID-19 cases.
“The goal is to be able to play on it in the spring of 2022”
— Craig Lowry, Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education chairman, speaking about the Red Springs Athletic Complex construction project.
“I am still in shock to receive this award, humbled, and wish to thank the administration and staff of UNC Health Southeastern for the opportunity to be part of this wonderful team and community.”
— Dr. Obiefuna Okoye, speaking about receiving the 2020 UNC Health Southeastern Dr. D.E. Ward Jr., Provider of Excellence Award.
“They were cordial, nice, friendly, and the guy giving me the shot — I didn’t feel a thing.”
— Evans Crossing resident Ronald Hilbert Locklear, speaking about receiving a COVID-19 vaccination at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s mobile clinic.
