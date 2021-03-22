Quotes of the week

“Board certification allows teachers to hone their practice, showcase their talent in the classroom and demonstrate their dedication to their students and their profession.”
— Gordon Burnette, Public Schools of Robeson County chief Communications officer, speaking about teachers in local public schools achieving national board certification.
“We are working with the community. We hear your concerns, and we are out here trying to push towards change.”
— Maxton Chief of Police Na’Shayla Nelson, speaking about the police department during a meeting of the town’s Board of Commissioners.
“It will go a long way helping families in Robeson County dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues.”
— State Sen. Danny Britt, speaking about legislation he introduced that aims to allow the parent or parents to keep their Medicaid eligibility if their child or children are temporarily placed in the foster care.
“Anytime you go through adversity it shows you who you are and what you are capable of.”
— Jason Cox, vice president and chief operating officer at UNC Health Southeastern, speaking about how the health care organization has become stronger after one year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Board certification allows teachers to hone their practice, showcase their talent in the classroom and demonstrate their dedication to their students and their profession.”
— Gordon Burnette, Public Schools of Robeson County chief Communications officer, speaking about teachers in local public schools achieving national board certification.
***
“We are working with the community. We hear your concerns, and we are out here trying to push towards change.”
— Maxton Chief of Police Na’Shayla Nelson, speaking about the police department during a meeting of the town’s Board of Commissioners.
***
“It will go a long way helping families in Robeson County dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues.”
— State Sen. Danny Britt, speaking about legislation he introduced that aims to allow the parent or parents to keep their Medicaid eligibility if their child or children are temporarily placed in the foster care.
***
“Anytime you go through adversity it shows you who you are and what you are capable of.”
— Jason Cox, vice president and chief operating officer at UNC Health Southeastern, speaking about how the health care organization has become stronger after one year of the COVID-19 pandemic.