Quotes of the week

March 29, 2021 Robesonian Opinion 0
“Operation Spring Cleaning was a huge success, with groups from all the over the county participating. This was the largest cleanup effort our county has had, and I am thrilled with the impact and results that can be seen across the county.”

— Faline Dial, chair of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners and member of the Robeson Clean and Green Committee, speaking about the recent effort to remove litter from Robeson County roadways.

***

“Again, we’re so grateful for all of you, for everything educators do.”

— Dee Grissett, Robeson Association of Educators president, speaking during the North Carolina Association of Educators’ We Heart Public Schools event at Biggs Park Mall.

***

“You don’t realize that $11,000 is going to make a difference. You made a difference.”

— Danny Stedman, Community In Schools of Robeson County executive director, speaking during a ceremony during which Robeson Community College was presented its share of the money raised during the Battle of the Butts fundraiser.

***

“I need your help. Let’s show others that we won’t tolerate this. This murderous coward must be caught.”

— Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, speaking in a message to Robeson County residents after a Pennsylvania woman was shot to death on Interstate 95.