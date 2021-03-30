County residents need to help ensure killing on I-95 doesn’t go unpunished

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in catching a killer, and a Pennsylvania family needs closure and justice.
The people of this county can help by providing information that leads to the capture of the killer or, as requested Monday evening, surveillance footage showing the vehicle believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting Thursday on Interstate 95 of 47-year-old Julie Eberly of Manheim, Pennsylvania.
It’s time to step forward people. Such a senseless act of what law enforcement officials have called road rage can not go unpunished. And for all the local people thinking there is little reason to care what happened to someone from Pennsylvania should think on this: It could have been your mother, or sister, or wife, or daughter who was gunned down while riding along the interstate.
Video footage or information is sought on a vehicle described by the Sheriff’s Office as a silver, four-door Chevrolet Malibu manufactured between 2008 and 2013. The vehicle has tinted windows and chrome trimming around the window frame. The driver is described as an African American male with dreadlocks.
And the vehicle and its occupant, or occupants, could still be in Robeson County. The vehicle was caught on surveillance footage Thursday near Elm Street and Roberts Avenue in Lumberton.
One can speculate the driver of the Malibu got off I-95 after the shooting and drove into Lumberton because he knew someone in the city who would help him hide from lawmen. Or the driver is a resident of Lumberton and drove home.
There’s also the possibility the driver simply was hoping to evade capture by driving through the city before continuing his escape on a back road that had fewer law enforcement eyes on it.
The shooting was tragic and shocking. Some will find it frightening. So it is understandable if anyone who knows anything that can help investigators is hesitant to provide that information. But, remember, bad people rely on the fear that keeps people silent. That silence increases their chances of avoiding arrest.
Don’t be silent if you know something. Help catch this killer, and in so doing send the message that violent crime will not be tolerated in Robeson County.
Ms. Eberly’s death should be of particular interest to the leaders of local government and business who want to present a positive picture of Robeson County to the world. Why? Because this killing has caught the attention of news media outlets across the country. And you know well that the Eberly family has spread the story, and some of those stories probably contained few kind words about Robeson County.
Counter that narrative by helping find Ms. Eberly’s killer and bring that person to justice.
Some of the bad light cast on Robeson County will be deflected by the local donations to the Eberly family’s GoFundMe page, Julie Michelle Eberly Memorial Foundation GoFundMe page. As of 1:56 p.m. Tuesday, $53,590 had been donated.
So, big thanks to all who have given. But, if you want to do more and are in a position to do so, tell what you know about the shooting, the shooter and the shooter’s vehicle. Help catch a killer, and in so doing give a grieving family closure.
Remember, next time the victim could be you or someone you love.