Quotes of the week

April 5, 2021 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“It was just a fun experience.”</p> <p>— Lumberton City Councilman Eric Chavis speaking about being with the Easter Bunny as the holiday icon visited residents of Chavis’ Precinct 7.</p>

<p>“The surveillance footage provided to investigators by dozens of cooperating businesses and residents were critical elements in the tracking of Floyd’s path in Cumberland County prior to the shooting and throughout Lumberton and beyond after the shooting.”</p> <p>— Robeson County Sheriff Wilkins said speaking about the arrest of a suspect in the fatal March 25 shooting on Interstate 95.</p>

<p>“Today was a day almost like Thanksgiving, just thanking God for getting us through these hard times and through this pandemic.”</p> <p>— Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. speaking about a Good Friday prayer service at the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex in Pembroke.</p>

***

“The legacy of Julian lives on through the efforts of the committee and the community members who support the annual dinner.”

— Rebekah Lowry, a Julian T. Pierce Memorial Committee member, speaking about Robeson Community College receiving $2,000 in scholarship money from the committee.

***

***

