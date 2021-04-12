Quotes of the week

April 12, 2021 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“It’s a very dangerous situation. This is a no-brainer for me. I will not support it under no circumstances.”</p> <p>— Pembroke Councilman Larry McNeill speaking during debate of a requested ordinance change that would have allowed electric scooters to be operated on town streets.</p>

<p>“We want to introduce artists to the community, and ourselves to the community and to service.</p> <p>— Nila Chamberlain, Robeson County Community Art Guild’s chairperson and executive director of Development, speaking about the Guild’s inaugural Arts in the Garden event.</p>

<p>“I’m happy to see that the park is going to progress and move forward with some additions.”</p> <p>— Lumberton City Councilman John Carroll speaking about action taken by Council that advanced plans to make improvements and additions at Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex.</p>

<p>“I just want to do the best I can to make sure that everyone that enters into the courtroom knows that they will be treated with dignity and respect.”</p> <p>— Diane Surgeon speaking after being sworn in as Robeson County’s newest District Court judge.</p>

