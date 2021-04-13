People need to stand up if they want to stop the violence

Stop the violence!
That message rang forth Saturday from Samuel Williams Park in Red Springs. It is a message that should be echoed throughout Robeson County. It should be a banner picked up and carried in every neighborhood and community by people tired of the criminal acts perpetrated by predators in our society who don’t care who they hurt, or kill.
The Stop the Violence Rally in Red Springs drew about 50 participants and featured speeches by Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, Red Springs Chief of Police Brent Adkins, Red Springs Board of Commissioners members and others. It was the brainchild of the Rev. Derek McNair, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church in Red Springs, and Apostle Anthony Buie, of St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center.
McNair confessed that part of his motivation for the rally was violence committed in Red Springs and in every corner of Robeson County. He also was moved by the fact that elderly residents of The Bottoms, in which his church is located, are afraid to sit on their front porches in the evening for fear of becoming the prey of members of the criminal element.
We should all be moved by the fear felt by our neighbors. We should all be ready to stand up and say, “No more!”
No one expects people to start patrolling the streets at night armed and looking to stop criminals in the act. That’s vigilante justice, and vigilante justice does more harm than good.
Besides, no one organization or group of people can beat the crime problem alone. This was part of the message that came out of Saturday’s rally in Red Springs. It’s also a message broadcast often by leaders of local law enforcement.
And it’s true.
Without law enforcement personnel patrolling our streets Robeson County would look like Dodge City in its early days when a cattle drive would reach town and the drovers would descend like the rambunctious, just-paid cowboys they were. It took fed-up citizenry and strong lawmen to tame the town.
Without the help of the people, local law enforcement wouldn’t be as successful as they are.
Just ask them. They’ll say they need our help. Didn’t Sheriff Wilkins ask repeatedly for the people’s help during the investigation of the March 25 fatal shooting on Interstate 95? Didn’t Wilkins credit the businesses and residents who provided video from security systems for helping his investigators, and the personnel from other law enforcement agencies, make a speedy arrest?
That’s the type of help law enforcement needs. And that help needs to be offered readily to ensure violent criminals are taken off the streets and to send the message that justice will find any person who harms another.
And that help can be offered anonymously by picking up a telephone. Every police department in Robeson County and the Sheriff’s Office publishes telephone numbers people can call with information related to crimes.
Stand up to crime people if you are tired of being afraid. Stand up if you want safer streets and neighborhoods. You don’t have to be a lawman or a hero, like the badge-toting gunslingers of the Old West, or a vigilante.
You need only to be vigilant and willing to make a stand to help yourself, your community and to stop the violence.