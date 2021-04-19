Quotes of the week

This is going to be a difficult column to write, not because I will struggle to find the words, but I will struggle to type them.

I had my second shot of the Moderna vaccine a few hours ago, and as much as I want to lie and say I had no ill effects, my left arm is sore where the needle stuck me and I am carrying it as if it were in a sling. Moreover, I slept poorly and when that happens I get grumpy like an infant in need of a nap, so if you detect a foul mood, then your sense is Spidey-like.

So I can’t play golf or work in the garden today, which sucks, or mow the lawn, which I can live with.

It’s all a small price to pay to protect myself and others from a virus that has killed more than 550,000 Americans.

The actual experience at the Health Department, just like with shot No. 1, was excellent. I was in and out of there in about 25 minutes, despite hanging around a bit to chat with Health Director Bill Smith, who gave me an update on vaccinations in Robeson County.

In a few words, we are doing well, but we need to maintain the pace, which has slowed as we move through the population from the older and more at-risk to the younger folks who often feel invincible. More words on that in a few paragraphs.

I won’t name the nice lady who stuck me, but in advance of her doing so I made the point that I was texting with Smith and I really didn’t want to have to report that I suffered any pain. I didn’t, and shared that with Bill.

Then I spent 15 minutes in the waiting area, as is required, during which Bill stopped by and we talked. I told him that I had considered lying on the ground in a fetal position as a joke, but he assured me that I would be the one not laughing as a green code would be sounded and I would be on the way to the emergency room at UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center. Glad I asked before I leapt.

This was on Thursday and the department was busy, but not like it was a month ago when I received shot No. 1. Bill said that 23% of the eligible population of 100,000 Robeson County residents had received at least one shot, but shared his worry that the lines were getting shorter.

“The problem is those younger people,” he said.

We old folks, according to Smith, have been doing a good job, with more than half of the approximately 24,000 Robeson County residents who have been vaccinated being at least 65 years old, and 78% of those 24,000 being at least 50 years old. While Blacks, Hispanics and whites are being vaccinated at a percentage exceeding their share of the population, American Indians are not.

In fairness it is only recently that vaccinations have opened up to the younger crowd, but now anyone 16 and older can set an appointment by calling the Health Department at 910-671-3220. There is no reason not to beyond reckless selfishness.

But if you need more convincing, when I got my vaccination on Thursday I was issued a free pen as well as an unopened bottle of hand sanitizer. Now the pen doesn’t have much value beyond being a token, but the hand sanitizer could fetch a few bucks on the open market.

I suggested to Bill that a BBQ plate or even a free lotto ticket might be more persuasive in keeping the lines long at the Health Department, but don’t think he was convinced.

The best reason to get the vaccination is to protect yourself from this deadly disease no matter how convinced you are that it is not a threat to you. Even if that is the case, those who roll this deadly die might get the virus, handle it well, but pass it on to someone who is more at risk.

Be a part of the solution, not the problem. Call 910-671-3220 now if you are at least 16 and have not been vaccinated. Let’s keep those lines long at the Health Department.