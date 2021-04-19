Quotes of the week

<p>“We are very pleased to share that last year, that event, was very successful and students really enjoyed it. We’re going to do that same format again this year.”</p> <p>— Patrena Elliott, Robeson Community College’s vice president of Instruction and Student Support Services, speaking about the college’s plan to hold a drive-thru graduation ceremony for students this spring.</p>

“We are very pleased to share that last year, that event, was very successful and students really enjoyed it. We’re going to do that same format again this year.”

— Patrena Elliott, Robeson Community College’s vice president of Instruction and Student Support Services, speaking about the college’s plan to hold a drive-thru graduation ceremony for students this spring.

<p>“It’s worth the wait.”</p> <p>— William Jones, of Bladenboro, speaking about the long wait to receive his order on the day Dixie Drive-In, on East Fifth Street in Lumberton, reopened after being closed since Jan. 4.</p>

“It’s worth the wait.”

— William Jones, of Bladenboro, speaking about the long wait to receive his order on the day Dixie Drive-In, on East Fifth Street in Lumberton, reopened after being closed since Jan. 4.

<p>“This grant allows us another opportunity to support our students who aspire to pursue a career in cybersecurity.”</p> <p>— Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler speaking about the college being awarded a $299,792 grant from the National Science Foundation.</p>

“This grant allows us another opportunity to support our students who aspire to pursue a career in cybersecurity.”

— Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler speaking about the college being awarded a $299,792 grant from the National Science Foundation.

<p>“Some of the best food come out of those food trucks. Some of the best food I’ve had, some of the most creative food. Some of the nicest owners work in those food trucks.”</p> <p>— Justin Herring, owner of Top That Dessert Bar in Lumberton, speaking about the Lumberton Food Truck Festival scheduled for Saturday.</p>

“Some of the best food come out of those food trucks. Some of the best food I’ve had, some of the most creative food. Some of the nicest owners work in those food trucks.”

— Justin Herring, owner of Top That Dessert Bar in Lumberton, speaking about the Lumberton Food Truck Festival scheduled for Saturday.

