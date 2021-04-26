Quotes of the week

<p>“I see it as no way to be anything except a success for Robeson County.”</p> <p>— County Commissioner David Edge speaking about the Project Trash Talk anti-littering curriculum taught this past week at Public Schools of Robeson County elementary schools.</p>

<p>“It was a great day. It was a bittersweet day because I really wanted to take her home.”</p> <p>— Jason Allison, director of the Robeson County Animal Shelter, speaking about a dog he found roaming Fairmont with her head stuck in a pickle jar and for which a new home was found.</p>

<p>“North Carolina House members have again stepped up for the Lumbee people, reintroducing the bipartisan Lumbee Recognition Act of 2021.”</p> <p>— Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. speaking about a bipartisan group of lawmakers reintroducing the Lumbee Recognition Act into the U.S. House of Representatives.</p>

“It’s been a great partnership between the city and the county in trying to develop this park. And ultimately the goal is to create one of the most premier industrial parks on the East Coast.”

— Channing Jones, Robeson County Economic Development director, speaking during a county Board of Commissioners meeting about the industrial park being developed at Interstate 95 and U.S. 74.

