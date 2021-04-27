Let’s all work toward a summer without masks

The food came. The artists came. And the people came.

Thousands of people descended Sunday on downtown Lumberton to indulge in the culinary delights offered by the trucks participating in the inaugural Lumberton Food Truck Festival. And the people must have liked what was being served because more than one of the trucks ran out of food before the event ran out of time.

Also downtown and pulling in more people than the event had ever seen before — according to coordinator Sandi Carter — was Arts on Elm. It wasn’t at its normal location along Elm Street, but that didn’t matter.

It also didn’t matter that, scant days before the two events were to bloom in downtown Lumberton, organizers delayed the two festivals for one day because of the threat of bad weather forecast for Saturday.

Sunday came. The sun shined and blessed the festivals and all involved with comfortable temperatures. People ate. People viewed art and interacted with local artists. Live music filled the air.

A good time was had by all.

Kudos to the organizers. Thank-you to the artists and food vendors. And a “God bless you” to all the people who came downtown to make the festivals roaring successes.

May we be able to enjoy the likes again in the near future.

Truth be told more than one festivalgoer confessed that, as much as he or she wanted to try the food and see the art, being there was a chance to get out of the house. It seems too many people have been hesitant to go outside and have a little fun because of the fear instilled in them by the COVID-19 doomsayers and the restrictions imposed by governments and health care officials. So, Sunday’s festivals were blessings for pandemic-weary people.

The question is this: Will Lumberton be able to stage another outdoor festival anytime soon? That may be up to COVID-19. Will there be or will there not be a resurgence? Our state and federal governments most definitely will have a say in it.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced April 21 he plans to lift all mandates on social distancing and gathering limits by June 1 if coronavirus metrics remain stable and residents continue to get vaccinated. He went on to say more restrictions, including the statewide mask mandate, could be halted once two-thirds of North Carolina’s residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

Whether or not metrics stay stable is not something we mere mortals can control completely. We can practice social distancing, wear our masks until they’re permanent facial features and wash our hands until they’re raw, but a new variant could rear its crowned head and spread like the virus it is.

But, getting vaccinated is something we can control.

So get vaccinated! If you’ve been hesitant to do so and need a little motivation take Cooper’s announcement as a challenge. Remember, he said if two-thirds of state residents get at least one dose mandates will be lifted, and that’s something we all want.

Cooper left the door open to getting the first dose and not the second. But, two is better because it means an even smaller chance of getting the virus and possibly spreading it.

Need another incentive? Here’s one: They’re free.

So let’s meet Cooper’s challenge. Let’s take from him one reason for keeping the soul-draining restrictions in place.

Let’s do what we can to have a fun, mask-free summer.