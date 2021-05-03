Quotes of the week

May 3, 2021 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“When you put arts, food and music together you’re going to have a successful event.”</p> <p>— Lumberton Downtown Coordinator Connie Russ-Wallwork speaking about having the Lumberton Food Truck Festival and Arts on Elm on the same day in downtown Lumberton.</p>

<p>“Truthfully, its all over the county. We see farm equipment riding by our office right here in city limits.”</p> <p>— Mac Malloy, a Field Crop agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, speaking about more agricultural machinery using Robeson County’s roads and highways during the spring.</p>

<p>“For me, the scholarship is something that my family and I are very thankful for.”</p> <p>— Lumberton High School senior Anna Louise Mercer speaking about being a recipient of the Morehead-Cain Scholarship.</p>

<p>“The best way to have these plans come to fruition is for a much more substantial portion of our population becoming vaccinated against COVID. In order to have the vaccination be fully effective, now is a great time to get vaccinated.”</p> <p>— Robeson County Health Department Director Bill Smith speaking about the goal of having a mask-free summer with few if any pandemic-related restrictions.</p>

