Quotes of the week

“When you put arts, food and music together you’re going to have a successful event.”
— Lumberton Downtown Coordinator Connie Russ-Wallwork speaking about having the Lumberton Food Truck Festival and Arts on Elm on the same day in downtown Lumberton.
“Truthfully, its all over the county. We see farm equipment riding by our office right here in city limits.”
— Mac Malloy, a Field Crop agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, speaking about more agricultural machinery using Robeson County’s roads and highways during the spring.
“For me, the scholarship is something that my family and I are very thankful for.”
— Lumberton High School senior Anna Louise Mercer speaking about being a recipient of the Morehead-Cain Scholarship.
“The best way to have these plans come to fruition is for a much more substantial portion of our population becoming vaccinated against COVID. In order to have the vaccination be fully effective, now is a great time to get vaccinated.”
— Robeson County Health Department Director Bill Smith speaking about the goal of having a mask-free summer with few if any pandemic-related restrictions.
