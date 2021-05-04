Show teachers that they’re appreciated for what they do

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week across America. Find a teacher and, in recognition of all the things teachers do to educate our children, give that educator a big hug in thanks.

Or not. Such an exuberant gesture could get one slapped or slapped with a criminal charge. So, let’s limit ourselves to a hearty handshake and a sincere thank-you.

But don’t limit yourselves to totally ignoring the educators who walk the halls of learning, sometimes with young children under their feet. No one who hasn’t spent an appreciable amount of time in a classroom at any grade level — or hasn’t spent years married to a teacher — can truly appreciate what all goes into educating young minds.

For many of the teachers the job doesn’t end with the day’s final bell. After the children are sent home some stay for meetings or to monitor after-school activities, like club meetings, or to work the gate or concession stand at athletic events. Some will spend hours each night and weekend at home completing government-mandated paperwork.

And that’s during a normal year. The current academic year has been anything but normal.

And people who believe teachers had it easy this year because they could teach from home most of year need to rethink their belief system. Teaching from home using the internet isn’t easy and nowhere near as productive as teaching in person.

Now the Public Schools of Robeson County is engaged in a hybrid educational system. Four days out of the week some students are in class and some are at home taking part in the learning process via the internet. Ask any teacher how easy that is for him or her and you’ll be told it ain’t, if for no other reason than it is easy for the teacher to unintentionally forget the students using the internet as he or she moves about helping the students in the classroom, and vice versa.

“But, they don’t have students on Fridays,” you say.

True, but Friday has become the meeting day for teachers. And what little time they may have left after the meetings is paperwork time.

So, be nice to teachers. They’re working hard and doing the best they can in a situation not of their making.

“But they get summers off,” you say.

True again. But, consider: A teacher’s summer starts at least a week after the students’ summer holiday begins and ends at least one week earlier. And for some teachers, the bulk of their holiday will be spent teaching summer school. And yes, this is a voluntary endeavor, but it’s still time in a classroom with students and time dealing with the associated paperwork.

Even in the best of times a teacher’s typical day starts earlier than most of ours because they must be at school when students arrive, and some of them are working the bus or car-rider student drop-off areas. Some are monitoring the cafeteria where eligible students get breakfast. And after the last bell teachers are seeing students safely off campus and/or getting ready for after-school activities or meetings or open houses, which tend to start in the late afternoon and will last for hours.

And during most of the day they are dealing with children of all ages.

Ask yourself if you would want to do that.

Regardless of your answer, find a teacher and buy that person a cup of coffee, or a box of chocolates, or a meal. At the very least say, “Thank you.”