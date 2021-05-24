Quotes of the week

I did something Monday night just to prove to myself that it could be done — and that was to watch an entire major league baseball game, every pitch, every out, the entire game. When I was forced to miss a moment, perhaps to get a cold one or to prepare dinner, I paused the TV and watched it on delay.

Now you might surmise that I don’t enjoy baseball, and this experiment was some kind of self-flagellation for a misdeed, but you would be wrong. I love baseball, and even though my Atlanta Braves lost 3-1 to the New York Mets, I enjoyed the action — except when the Mets’ Kevin Pillar took a fastball to the face and began gushing blood. He’s going to be OK, but his nose now has more character.

Most casual observers of the game don’t understand its nuances well enough, and conclude, wrongly I believe, that the game is plodding and dull.

The permutations in baseball are infinite. How can a batter get a double with a teammate already standing on third base but that teammate not score? I have seen that happen.

After football, golf and any athletic contest in which my Tar Heels are competing, I would put baseball as my favorite sport, despite a rather inauspicious introduction to the game.

The year was 1966 and my family was a fresh arrival to Lumberton when I suited up for Longley Supply in Little League baseball. I remember being upset at being buried in right field, the position that the coach obviously believed I could do the least damage defensively. My mother tried to console me, pointing out that two of the all-time greats, Babe Ruth and Henry Aaron, played right field.

But they could hit. I could not.

The coach decided one game to see if I could pitch. I lasted less than an inning as I had trouble finding the plate. So my baseball career never launched as I was labeled early on no-glove, no-hit, no arm, and there was no sophomore season in Little League.

It was later in life that I realized upon reflection why I sucked so bad as an 8-year-old in baseball. I couldn’t see, which complicates the game. It was as a fifth-grader that I got my first pair of glasses, and not only found a couple of sports I could play fairly well, golf and basketball, but became a decent student in the classroom, trading C’s for mostly A’s, but seldom on conduct.

It was of large benefit being able to make out what the teacher had scribbled on the chalkboard.

Subsequently I did have a baseball highlight, and that was when I hit a home run playing sandlot baseball in the backyard of Coach Finley Read’s home. But even that ended poorly as I had to climb a steel fence with those spikes on top to retrieve the baseball, slipped and nearly underwent a sex-change operation. I have a 12-inch scar in my inner left thigh as proof.

There would be no more baseball highlights as my attention turned to basketball, golf and even pool at Footsie’s place at what is now Biggs Park Mall. I would ride my bicycle there with $2 in my pocket and play nine-ball all day, with the loser having to pay the dime it cost. I still had enough money to get two hot dogs all the way, french fries and a Coke at nearby Eckerd’s.

Yes, I am that old but I would not trade that youth for the virtual ones of today.

Now back to baseball.

It was in 1969 that a friend of mine acquainted me with the Atlanta Braves, who would lose that year in the playoffs to the Miracle Mets, and I have been a fan since. That wasn’t easy for the next 13 years, when the highlights were limited to Aaron chasing down Babe Ruth and Gene Garber ending Pete Rose’s 44-game hitting streak.

I remember picking up a buddy once in Augusta, Georgia, and driving in the rain to see the Braves home-opener, circa 1993, and it taking a full 10 hours to get the game in because of the weather. It was the only time in my life I bought a six-pack, one at a time, for $48.

The highlight came in 1995 when the Braves finally won the World Series, that happening at a time in my life when I needed a pick-me-up. It appeared the Braves were on the verge of dominance in the sport with pitchers such as Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux and John Smoltz, but alas, it was a one and done.

The Braves made a run last year, almost returning to the World Series, and this year, despite being pre-season favorites to win their division, have been amazingly mediocre. I find myself again watching baseball, and recently even purchased the major league baseball package so I have a long menu of games to watch each night.

It helps me keep up with my fantasy players on my team in the Ashpole League, which is primarily great fellas from Fairmont. This is my 32nd year in the league, and just once have I finished in the money, making me one of the leading contributors to that local economy.

I obviously still suck at baseball, but love it nonetheless.