Quotes of the week

June 1, 2021 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“Warning: The statewide Click It or Ticket initiative starts today. Over the next couple of weeks, increased traffic enforcement by agencies across the state will be seen. This includes Robeson County.”</p> <p>— Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins speaking about the start of the statewide Memorial Day Click it or Ticket Campaign.</p>

<p>“It is our hope that we will return five days a week to in-person teaching and learning.”</p> <p>— Freddie Williamson, Public Schools of Robeson County superintendent, speaking about a virtual instruction plan approved by the county school board.</p>

<p>“This will actually save these guys’ lives.”</p> <p>— Dr. Timothy Smith, medical director of Robeson County EMS and a Sampson County sheriff’s deputy, speaking about Rowland police officers receiving training from an Ultimate Fighting Championship Hall of Famer.</p>

<p>“This is not the trend we want to see. We have a problem with people not buckling up in Robeson County.”</p> <p>— Grady Hunt, Robeson County Vision Zero task force leader, speaking about traffic deaths being on the rise again in Robeson County.</p>

