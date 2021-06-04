Adults need to step up and show kids they are loved, can be kids again

After weeks of little or no rainfall, the rains came Thursday. And this was a good thing for a county that has been existing under drought conditions since mid-May. Plants, animals and people thirsty for heaven-sent moisture got a little relief.
However, the rain that fell Thursday, and the strong possibility of more rainfall Friday and today, put a damper on planned outdoor activities and, conceivably, washed the smiles off children who once more were forced to stay inside.
One chance for children to get outside and have a good time that was threatened with being rained out was the Fun Day planned for Friday and today at Cabinet Shop and Jacobs roads in Maxton. Whether or not the days of fun fell victim to wet weather was undetermined as this editorial was being written.
The mastermind and organizer of the festivities, Johnny Locklear, said the event was to feature bouncy houses, water slides, games, food and beverages. Even leaders of local communities, government and law enforcement were lined up to speak to the children.
In Locklear’s mind the idea was simple: Give children whose lives had been disrupted and who were forced by the pandemic to stay largely inside for 15 months a chance to get outside and be kids.
This sentiment should be embraced by adults throughout Robeson County. Adults weren’t the only people who chafed under the pandemic-related restrictions. Kids did too. The grown-ups were burdened by fears of sickness, death, and lost income and were corralled by movement restrictions, and it would have been easy to have less concern for how the children were affected. But, the kids also saw their worlds shrink, their social interactions all but disappear and their educations placed in a virtual stranglehold.
Adults, the restrictions are all but gone. Now maybe it’s time to show the youngsters a little love and give them a chance to get out and have a good time. Here’s a call to municipal and community leaders, churches, nonprofits, groups of neighbors and anyone else to throw an outdoor party for children of all ages.
The festivities don’t have to be complicated. Find an open spot and bring in some burgers, hot dogs, cake and ice cream. Add some games and something the kids can play in that gets them wet and keeps them cool, even if its only a couple of sprinklers. If you’re bold throw in a little music.
Just let the kids know the world is returning to normal and the adults in their world care about them.
For local law enforcement such an event is a chance to introduce yourself to the children and let them see you as human beings, not the monsters cops are portrayed as by certain sources of information. Interact with them as potential friends who care and will be there if they need help.
For leaders of local government use the day of fun as a chance to become something other than a concept in youngsters’ minds. Prove you exist as a force that can make their lives better.
Communities and neighbors can use the day to come together, to share concerns, smiles and words of comfort after 15 dark months of uncertainty. It can also be a chance to form stronger bonds, and, maybe, make a new friend.
But, most of all let the day be about the children. Show them love, and let the kids be kids.