Go forth into the world graduates, strive to remain true to yourself

The echoes of speeches and cheers have faded. The gowns and diplomas have been put away. The doors have been closed on high school careers. The high school classes of 2021 have moved on to the next stage in life.
We wish you well. We hope for you all the success and happiness you can know. As you go forward on your individual journeys through life, we hope you can stay true to yourselves.
This is more important than it may sound because if people can’t be true to who they are then they will live a lie and set themselves up for internal conflict and sadness.
The struggle to keep a grasp on what makes you who you are begins immediately for some of you. It comes in the form of a choice: whether or not to go to a four-year college or university. The answer should be simple: If you haven’t chosen to enroll in a four-year academic program by now the odds are you really don’t want to.
And that’s OK because the simple truth is higher education isn’t for everyone. A four-year degree doesn’t guarantee success in life any more than a high school diploma.
There are plenty of ways to learn a trade and have a successful career that can pay well. And there are plenty of trade jobs out there. The world constantly is in need of people who can dig ditches, make roads, build houses, install and repair HVAC systems, and perform many other tasks that keep society functioning. And all are honorable jobs. People were building things, fixing things and raising crops and food animals long before they were pursuing four-year liberal arts degrees only to be forced to work in a job that has nothing to do with the degree while paying off the tens of thousands of dollars in debt they accrued while chasing their degrees.
Be true to yourself. Don’t go to a four-year school because your friends are, or someone else thinks you need to.
And as you go out into the world don’t surrender your beliefs. What you believe in is at the core of your identity.
As you enter college or the workforce you will encounter people who want you to embrace whatever cause they are selling. Listen to these people with courtesy and respect. If you disagree move on with your life. If you find yourself wanting to champion the cause, so be it. Don the armour, take up the sword and shield, and fight for the cause with all your heart. But do so because you are a true believer, not because you believe it will make you cool or elevate your social status.
Be true to your beliefs, particularly those of faith.
Faith is under fire in some circles. And there are people who will look down upon you because of your beliefs. Again, hear these people, but don’t let them shake your faith.
Faith can be a source of comfort. It can be a fruit one can eat to gain strength during trying times. It can be a fountain from which you can sip and refresh your weary soul. It can be your armour against a world that would see you renounce your faith.
Be true to your family because they helped you get where you are and will be there when times are tough and others have abandoned you. They love you and will do all they can to support you, if only emotionally, no matter what is happening or how far away you may be.
The world can be a scary and challenging place. Face down the world by taking strength and comfort in who you are.