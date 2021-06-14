Quotes of the week

June 14, 2021 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“You know, and my philosophy is when, when you hit ‘em in the pocket book, they’ll stop leaving trash.”</p> <p>— Robeson County Manager Kellie Blue speaking about the updated Solid Waste Ordinance approved by the county Board of Commissioners.</p>

<p>“We are the second in North Carolina to own one. The department in Matthews, North Carolina, was the first to get one.”</p> <p>— Parkton Fire and Rescue Chief Chris Nowak speaking about the drill tower the department obtained and had erected on the department’s property.</p>

<p>“Like I said, I don’t have a problem with it, but that’s way ahead of the cost of living in places, which is — I’m glad we’re able to do that.”</p> <p>— St. Pauls Mayor Pro Tem Evans Jackson speaking about a 3% cost of living adjustment contained in the fiscal year 2021-22 budget approved by the town Board of Commissioners.</p>

<p>“I was first elected 40 years ago,” Davis said. “This is the best program that I’ve run across and I just think it’s heartwarming.”</p> <p>— Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis speaking about Baptists on Mission during a ceremony during which Vivian Oxendine was presented the keys to the home the group helped build.</p>

