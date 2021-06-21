Quotes of the week

<p>“I think our citizens will be happy to see we’re putting some teeth behind what we’re asking them to do.”</p> <p>— Red Springs Commissioner Carolina Sumpter, speaking about how the town will better enforce litter laws and procedures for trash disposal.</p>

<p>“We are approximating the savings at $2,000 per month by making this change alone.”</p> <p>— Fairmont Town Manager Henry Raper, briefing Board of Commissioners members about technology changes the town can make and save money.</p>

<p>“We really appreciate them coming in and honoring the fallen officers like that.”</p> <p>— Lumberton Chief of Police Mike McNeill, speaking about the Carolina Brotherhood’s bicycle ride to honor first responders who died in the line of duty stopping in Lumberton.</p>

<p>“If you cannot afford to miss work due to financial obligations, being vaccinated will help. There remains plenty of vaccine available for vaccinations of everyone 12 and over at centers, clinics, and pharmacies.”</p> <p>— Robeson County Health Department Director Bill Smith speaking about getting more county residents vaccinated against COVID-19.</p>

