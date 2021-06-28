Quotes of the week

June 28, 2021 Robesonian Opinion 0
“You got to tighten that belt up.”

— Commissioner Tom Taylor speaking during county Board of Commissioners discussion of Robeson County’s list of delinquent taxpayers and people who can pay but don’t.

***

“Sometimes people are on the fence and the mere offer of $25 is enough to tip it.”

— Bill Smith, Robeson County Department of Health director, speaking about a state program in which people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 or drive someone to a vaccination clinic can receive a $25 Prepaid Mastercard®.

***

“Currently there is a teacher shortage in North Carolina and that’s especially true right here in Robeson County.”

— Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler speaking about a new partnership between the college and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke to train more educators.

***

“You don’t have to check that box anymore. You’re like a person again. Imagine how that impacts children, wives, girlfriends.”

— Dennis Gaddy, Community Success Initiative executive director, speaking about one of the positive aspects of Robeson County’s inaugural Expungement Clinic, during which participants could have their criminal records expunged.