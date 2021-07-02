The freedom guaranteed by this nation comes with choices: Choose wisely

The Fourth of July holiday is upon us.

People will gather throughout the weekend for barbecues, parties and fireworks displays to celebrate the founding of the greatest nation in the world and to rejoice in the fact that they live in a land of freedom and opportunity.

Not everyone in America will agree with the opportunity and freedom sentiment, but that is an argument they can have amongst themselves and with any patriots willing to engage with them. This verbal jousting will be a waste of time because given the strength of the beliefs held on both sides few, if any, minds will be changed no matter how long or how loud the debate is.

But despite what some want to believe, liberty exists in this country. It was a founding principle and is a concept enshrined in a U.S. Constitution crafted in such a way as to protect individual liberty.

Individual liberty. It’s an ideal few give real thought to. But it is vastly important to American society and is really quite simple.

While the nation’s founding documents trumpet the notion that all citizens have the right to pursue whatever makes them happy and evokes a sense of success, they don’t guarantee equal outcome. Outcome depends on individual effort.

Individual liberty simply means you have the freedom to chase your dreams, but whether or not you catch them is up to you. How hard are you willing to work to achieve your life’s goals? The government, the schools and any number of organizations and people are there to help you along the way, but, ultimately, results are dictated by discipline and hard work.

Individual liberty also is about choice.

As Americans we have the freedom to make our own choices about how we live our lives. The trick is making the right choices. In a perfect world correct choices lead to good outcomes, primarily success and happiness.

We don’t live in a perfect world. Sometimes, no matter how hard we try, life gets in the way and trips us up. So we don’t quite reach those lofty goals we had set for ourselves. In the face of that reality we have another choice: we can stand back up, dust ourselves off and get back to the work of making the best life possible for ourselves or we can lie in the dirt and rail against a world, or system, we believe is unfair and determined not to give us what we think we deserve.

Liberty. Choice. A chance. That’s all this nation offers you, and they are offered without any guarantee of outcome. What an individual does with those gifts is up to no one but the individual.

So, do we choose to wake up every day for as many days as we have and work hard, train hard, and make the best choices from among the options before us? Or do we rail against a nation and its people, while all the time holding out our hands and demanding a slice of someone else’s pie?

The best of us choose to work and train hard, and to make the best choices possible. Maybe they won’t achieve the goals dreamed about as youth, but they will know that what they have achieved they did so on their own. They will take pride in knowing that what they have, even though it might not be as much as they had hoped for, they earned.

The choices are ours.

The nation we live in guarantees the freedom to make those choices.

God bless America and all its people.