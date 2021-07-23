Quotes of the week

July 23, 2021 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“Simply, if you enjoy going to sports events, restaurants, bars, school, traveling, etc., you have to recognize that you will be the reason they have to close again.”</p> <p>— Bill Smith, Robeson County Health Department director, speaking about the need for unvaccinated people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.</p>

<p>“That’s not a small sum of money in Fairmont, but I hope that goes to show that we’re taking this issue very seriously.”</p> <p>— Hank Raper, Fairmont town manager, speaking about the town making a $70,000 investment to improve the town’s management and future.</p>

<p>“With a mutual understanding, we split.”</p> <p>— Ron Ross, director of the former Boys & Girls Club of Lumberton, speaking about the club losing is charter with the national organization.</p>

<p>“It hasn’t taken off as we had anticipated, but we are underway.”</p> <p>— Rob Armstrong, Lumberton Public Works director, speaking about work beginning on the Tanglewood Drainage Project.</p>

