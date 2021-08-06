“Our intent is to not bring harm to those in need of help, but officer safety is of the utmost importance.” — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins speaking about deputies taking part in recent training on how to deescalate a potentially violent situation.

“It is not our intent to put anyone at risk.” — Freddie Williamson, Public Schools of Robeson County superintendent, speaking about pandemic-related guidelines issued for the upcoming school year.

“We were hoping for a complete return to normal for the coming semester, but if we’ve learned anything over the last year and a half, it’s that we certainly can’t predict the future in regard to COVID-19.” — Robin Cummings, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke chancellor, speaking about the need to issue pandemic-related guidelines.