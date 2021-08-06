“Our intent is to not bring harm to those in need of help, but officer safety is of the utmost importance.”
— Sheriff Burnis Wilkins speaking about deputies taking part in recent training on how to deescalate a potentially violent situation.
***
“It is not our intent to put anyone at risk.”
— Freddie Williamson, Public Schools of Robeson County superintendent, speaking about pandemic-related guidelines issued for the upcoming school year.
***
“We were hoping for a complete return to normal for the coming semester, but if we’ve learned anything over the last year and a half, it’s that we certainly can’t predict the future in regard to COVID-19.”
— Robin Cummings, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke chancellor, speaking about the need to issue pandemic-related guidelines.
***
“I hope that it brings us closer together and people will not be scared to let the police know what’s going on in their neighborhood.”
— Elbert Gibson, mayor of St. Pauls, speaking about the formation of the Stop the Violence Coalition.