COVID-19 vaccination: Just do it

A couple of weeks ago an item on my Facebook feed grabbed my attention.

It was a story that had been posted by Scott Travis, a reporter at the South Florida Sun Sentinel who used to work with me at the Robeson Extra in the mid-1990s and the proud owner of a Pulitzer Prize. The headline — “I’m sorry, it’s too late — did as strong headlines do and forced a read. It told the story of an Alabama doctor whose unvaccinated patients were dying with COVID-19 and her response to them when they use their final words to beg for the vaccine.

I had assumed that Scott had written the story but was surprised to see that the reporter was Dennis Pillion, who also worked with me, about 15 years ago at The Robesonian, covering sports.

The story was compelling, heartbreaking and unnecessary — unnecessary in the sense that these people were dying because of a foolhardy gamble that I still don’t understand. If you wish to read Dennis’ work, it can be found at https://www.al.com/news/2021/07/im-sorry-but-its-too-late-alabama-doctor-on-treating-unvaccinated-dying-covid-patients.html

People are dying in Robeson County of COVID-19 as well and odds are heavy that those who do are unvaccinated. The number of people in our county who have had at least one dose was just below 34% when I wrote this — one of the lowest rates in the country, which is not a surprise to me. We are one of the nation’s unhealthiest counties because of the poor decisions we make.

Our population is heavy with people reluctant to take the vaccine: those who voted for Trump and cling to conspiratorial theories, poor people who are likely undereducated, and minorities who tend to distrust the government.

Their refusal puts their own health at risk, but also the health of those of us who have been vaccinated as a vaccination is not an impenetrable shield. It makes you less likely to catch the virus and if you do, more likely to recover. The numbers are overwhelming — the unvaccinated make up northward of 95% of the nation’s hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 — and should not be in dispute, although some insist on arguing.

Intensive care units in hospitals across the country are running out of beds, and other procedures, including those that are potentially lifesaving, are being delayed.

Those refusing to take the vaccine are also extending this pandemic and its inconveniences, ranging from having to wear a mask to not being able to assemble for a football game or concert to losing your job. Delay also gives the virus time to mutate as we are seeing now with the Delta variant, which is even more contagious than the original.

The message today has been telegraphed: Get the dang shot if you are 12 or older. They are available at the Health Department, which is located at 460 Country Club Drive, just west of Interstate 95 at Exit 17. Outreach events in which vaccinations are available can be found on the department’s Facebook page, and general information obtained by calling 910-671-3200.

No other reason should be needed for getting vaccinated, but if you need one. how about this? The state of North Carolina is now giving $100 gift cards to people who receive the vaccination, and will pay $25 to a person who delivers someone to be vaccinated. The gift card program ends on Aug. 31.

Two good buddies of mine, both of whom would be considered at-risk for a bad outcome, are now inflicted with COVID-19 but are doing well because they had been vaccinated. After I finish today’s column, I will go get in line at Southeastern Health to be tested.

So 18 months into this pandemic, more than 160 million Americans who have done the right thing continue to have to bothered by the disease because so many others are refusing to take a free, safe and effective vaccine. If you are eligible for a vaccine and have not received one, you are the problem. Fix it.