Quotes of the week

August 13, 2021 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“[T]he more we can provide them with assistance, the better.”</p> <p>— Craig Lowry, Board of Education member, speaking about the Public Schools of Robeson County making more coaches and mentors available to teachers.</p>

<p>“They’re here to stay and we have to learn how to coexist with them.”</p> <p>— John Harrelson, district biologist with the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission, speaking about the Canadian geese in Lumberton.</p>

<p>“So, now it’s in the hands of the state department. They do have 60 days to respond.”</p> <p>— Hugh McIlwain, director of Internal Affairs and Finance at PSRC, speaking about the filing of an appeal in pursuit of more than $87 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.</p>

<p>“Every day minors are taken away from their families under collusive marriage traps. This bipartisan effort keeps our children and communities safer.”</p> <p>— Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican from Lumberton, speaking about legislation he co-sponsored that raises the minimum age for marriage in North Carolina.</p>

