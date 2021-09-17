<p>“Our region’s low vaccination rates and the recent surge in COVID-19 patients have forced us to adjust our visitor requirements.”</p> <p>— Patrick Ebri, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief engagement officer, speaking about visitation policy changes that take effect Tuesday.</p>

“Our region’s low vaccination rates and the recent surge in COVID-19 patients have forced us to adjust our visitor requirements.”

— Patrick Ebri, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief engagement officer, speaking about visitation policy changes that take effect Tuesday.
<p>“This is a long time coming and we’re just so excited that it’s gotten off the ground and has gained some momentum.”</p> <p>— Melissa Singler, Robeson Community College president, speaking about the college’s plan to establish a Veterans Center.</p>

“This is a long time coming and we’re just so excited that it’s gotten off the ground and has gained some momentum.”

— Melissa Singler, Robeson Community College president, speaking about the college’s plan to establish a Veterans Center.
<p>“UNCP’s reputation for offering a high-quality education at an affordable price has positioned us to continue our growth for the fourth consecutive year.”</p> <p>— Robin Gary Cummings, chancellor of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, speaking about the campus seeing student enrollment hit an all-time high, again.</p>

“UNCP’s reputation for offering a high-quality education at an affordable price has positioned us to continue our growth for the fourth consecutive year.”

— Robin Gary Cummings, chancellor of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, speaking about the campus seeing student enrollment hit an all-time high, again.
<p>“On any board you’re going to have some division but I think that it was just concerns and I hope to alleviate those concerns at our next Finance meeting.”</p> <p>— Pam Hunt, chair of the Lumbee Tribal Council’s Finance Committee, speaking about concerns related to the tribe’s $26.7 million budget that was approved Thursday.</p>

“On any board you’re going to have some division but I think that it was just concerns and I hope to alleviate those concerns at our next Finance meeting.”

— Pam Hunt, chair of the Lumbee Tribal Council’s Finance Committee, speaking about concerns related to the tribe’s $26.7 million budget that was approved Thursday.

