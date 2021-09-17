“Our region’s low vaccination rates and the recent surge in COVID-19 patients have forced us to adjust our visitor requirements.” — Patrick Ebri, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief engagement officer, speaking about visitation policy changes that take effect Tuesday.

“This is a long time coming and we’re just so excited that it’s gotten off the ground and has gained some momentum.” — Melissa Singler, Robeson Community College president, speaking about the college’s plan to establish a Veterans Center.

“UNCP’s reputation for offering a high-quality education at an affordable price has positioned us to continue our growth for the fourth consecutive year.” — Robin Gary Cummings, chancellor of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, speaking about the campus seeing student enrollment hit an all-time high, again.