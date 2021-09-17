“Our region’s low vaccination rates and the recent surge in COVID-19 patients have forced us to adjust our visitor requirements.”
— Patrick Ebri, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief engagement officer, speaking about visitation policy changes that take effect Tuesday.
***
“This is a long time coming and we’re just so excited that it’s gotten off the ground and has gained some momentum.”
— Melissa Singler, Robeson Community College president, speaking about the college’s plan to establish a Veterans Center.
***
“UNCP’s reputation for offering a high-quality education at an affordable price has positioned us to continue our growth for the fourth consecutive year.”
— Robin Gary Cummings, chancellor of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, speaking about the campus seeing student enrollment hit an all-time high, again.
***
“On any board you’re going to have some division but I think that it was just concerns and I hope to alleviate those concerns at our next Finance meeting.”
— Pam Hunt, chair of the Lumbee Tribal Council’s Finance Committee, speaking about concerns related to the tribe’s $26.7 million budget that was approved Thursday.