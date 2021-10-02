We need to remember that reproductive freedom is on the ballot in North Carolina

To the Editor:
For nearly 28 years, I ran the Rape Crisis Center of Robeson County, supporting survivors of sexual violence and helping them with the many aspects, both systemic and personal, of healing. Working with survivors showed me the importance of access to abortion and reproductive health care so that every person can make the best personal decision. However, instead of supporting these survivors, Republican legislators take any opportunity they can to introduce bills that would restrict or prevent access to reproductive health care and abortion.
It may feel that North Carolina is far from the epicenter of the fight for reproductive freedom and abortion access that we’ve seen play out in states like Texas, but that is a false sense of security. The highest ranking North Carolina Republican, Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, has made his stance on abortion clear by telling pregnant people that “once you make a baby, it’s not your body anymore” and comparing rape to Darwinism.
Instead of expanding access to health care, which would aid in better access to contraceptives, Republican legislators are more focused on anti-choice legislation. Even in the midst of a pandemic, with rural hospitals closing and our local hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, Republicans refuse to expand Medicaid and provide our community with necessary additional funds to continue treating our neighbors. Instead, Republican lawmakers in the 2021-2022 legislative session have prioritized filing at least eight bills to restrict access to abortion.
And while there are still fifteen clinics across the state that provide abortion care, North Carolina already has some significant hurdles, including the longest medically unnecessary mandated wait times and prevention of telehealth for abortion care. In Lumberton, people need to travel outside of our community to Fayetteville, or beyond, to receive abortion care, adding yet another obstacle for those without flexible schedules, reliable transportation, or who have other responsibilities.
The United States Supreme Court has proven that they cannot be counted on to protect reproductive rights. Therefore, Governor Cooper and our legislative Democrats are the best line of defense that North Carolina has to block archaic policies. All North Carolinians, including the survivors I worked with, deserve access to every reproductive health care option available. I am thankful that emergency contraception, abortion, and other kinds of reproductive health are still available in our state, even with all the restrictions in place. However, we cannot take this for granted, and I am asking our elected officials to do everything they can to ensure these rights are protected.
Margaret Crites,
NARAL Pro-Choice NC Board Co-Chair, All-Options Talk Line Advocate, former ED of RCCRC.