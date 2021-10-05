Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

THUMBS UP: The jobless rate continues to creep downward as more available workers ease back into employment. Robeson County’s unemployment rate has traditionally been higher than both the state and the rest of the country, but compared against itself, the jobless rate has shown a steady downward trend. https://bit.ly/3AfJcKm.
THUMBS UP: A huge thumbs up to Justin Hall, who made a point of thanking the first responders who saved his life in September 2020. Hall nearly died during a crash on his motorcycle, but has undergone extensive rehabilitation to heal enough to thank those who helped him remain alive. https://bit.ly/3lcXQ0X.
THUMBS UP: The Southeastern Family Violence Center celebrated 40 years of service by starting Domestic Violence Awareness Month and painting Robeson County purple on Friday. Domestic violence continues to be on the rise nationally, statewide and locally. The center provided services to 1,520 individuals in 2020, an increase of 9% from the previous year. More than 7% were youth under the ages of 17, and another 7% were elders above the age of 60. https://bit.ly/3leRePK.
THUMBS UP: NCDOT funds are coming our way to help make street repairs. The Powell Bill funds are earmarked for a number of specific projects in several areas throughout the county. Statewide, the fund will provide $143.1 million.
THUMBS DOWN: State crews, contractors and volunteers have collected more than 10 million pounds of litter from roadsides this year, nearly breaking the state’s record for litter collection set in 2019. More than 1.2 million pounds of litter have been collected this year across Highway Division 6, which covers Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Harnett and Robeson counties. There’s no good reason for so much debris. Do your part to secure your load and wait to find a trash can.
THUMBS DOWN: COVID-19 outbreaks continue to spike, especially where people are naturally congregating such as schools, nursing homes and jails in local counties. When possible residents should continue to follow CDC guidelines of getting vaccinated, wearing masks and remain socially distanced.
THUMBS DOWN: When Facebook and other social apps went down on Monday, users around the globe complained that their life was made more difficult. We urge residents who depend heavily on such apps to evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of a day without it.
THUMBS DOWN: Five men have been arrested in an undercover operation that took place last week in Robeson County and charged with solicitation, according to news reports. While we praise the action by local law enforcement and other resources, we decry the rampant crime of human trafficking and prostitution.
If you’ve got a suggestion for a Thumbs Up or Thumbs Down, contact Executive Editor David Kennard at [email protected]