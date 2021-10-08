Gifted students need district support

To the Editor:
The PSRC Academically or Intellectually Gifted (AIG) Program has been neglected for many years, more like decades.
The percentage of students who are currently in the AIG program is about 5.7%. I checked the numbers for the past 10-plus years and the percentages have been in the 4% to 5% range.
To put this in perspective, the state average is 12.5%, which shows that PSRC is not even been at HALF of the state average, which is deplorable. That means that the “leaders” of PSRC have hurt the ability of students to achieve greater things because they put no emphasis on students having better access to programs like AIG.
Another way to look at this is to compare the student percentage in the AIG program to the rest of the state.
Currently, we are 6th from the bottom. Let that sink in, 6th from the very bottom of the state and this is not a momentary thing, it has been near the bottom for years and years.
Improving the AIG program is not a silver bullet that will fix everything in the school district. It is a piece to the puzzle.
However, having such small numbers in relation to our student population means that there have been thousands of students who were cheated out of the benefits of this program over the years and there will be thousands more who are cheated if nothing changes.
I have brought this and other issues to the school board and to the attention of many people, including the offices of Sen. Britt and Reps Jones and Graham.
I have heard a lot of excuses, but no desire to fix anything.
Maybe that will change.
I pray the new director (Davis) will push for a program that is stronger, more inclusive, and more student-centered. For that to happen, he will need the support of a School Board that has shown no interest for many years.
He will also need the support of the superintendent. If the board and superintendent do not forcefully and persistently push for this to improve, it will remain an embarrassment that continues to hurt our kids. Everyone needs to demand that each and every one of our elected officials to finally put the kids first.
Doug McBroom
Red Springs