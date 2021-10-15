Stealing election signs is a First Amendment violation

To the Editor:
I have run for elected office in Fairmont 13 times since 1977 and have used wire signs in each campaign.
This year I have put up 75 signs and find that 12 have been vandalized and or stolen.
Normally I would write this issue off as a part of campaigning but I am not going to let it pass this time.
Recently a citizen called and told me that they watched a person remove one of my signs and place it in their vehicle. They identified the individual to me by name. I tried repeatedly to reach out to this person but never got a return call.
I then called the owner of the property where my sign had been placed and he drove to the site and showed me exactly where his property was. He watched me place a second sign there and two days later it was removed once again and replaced by another candidate’s sign in the exact same spot.
In another instance I placed a sign in an area permitted by law outside of the right of way and not on anyone’s personal property and it was removed. I put a second sign in the exact same spot and it was removed.
During a recent weekend another witness watched a female attempt to remove a sign of mine but a shout from the witness caused the person to drive away. These are but three examples of the childish and infantile practices that are taking place in our community regarding campaign sign matters. Over the past 42 years, I could cite dozens more instances of theft and vandalism to my signs. Each of my signs cost $7 but losing them is not what is troubling to me. What does bother me greatly is the total lack of respect by a few individuals toward legitimate candidates for office and their belief that they can show their opposition to those candidates by removing their legal signs. That should be of great concern to the citizens and the voters.
If a person can steal or remove mine or any other candidates signs and not be called out for it, aren’t all our First Amendment Freedom of Expression Rights being trampled upon?
Leave our signs alone and on election day let the voters decide who they want in office.
I will accept their decision and have every time but not a sign thief. You don’t get to decide by yourself.
Charles Kemp
Fairmont